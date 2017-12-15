Sampson
Monday, Dec. 18
Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or pancake and sausage stick, peaches, juice, milk Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot sticks with dip, baked apples, fruit, milk Tuesday, Dec. 19
Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk Lunch: Turkey and gravy and rice or baked ham, sweet potatoes, collards, green beans, peaches, baked apples, milk Wednesday, Dec. 20
Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or doughnut, peaches, fruit, milk
Lunch: PB& J sandwich or cheeseburger, carrots, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, Dec. 21
No school
Friday, Dec. 22
No school
Harnett K-5
Monday, Dec. 18-22
No school
Harnett 6-8
Monday, Dec. 18-22
No school
Harnett 9-12
Monday, Dec. 18-22
No school
Johnston County
Monday, Dec. 18-22
No school