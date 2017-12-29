Sampson
Monday, Jan. 1
No school
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or chicken biscuit, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti or chicken nuggets, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 3
Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or doughnut, peaches, juice, milk
Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or banana bread, pears, juice, milk
Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, chili with beans, baked potato, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk
Harnett K-5
Monday, Jan. 1
No school
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk
Lunch: Soft taco or chicken filet sandwich, corn, black-eyed peas, fruit, raisins, milk Wednesday, Jan. 3
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit
Lunch: Chicken tenders with roll or grilled cheese, baked potato with sour cream, vegetable soup, peach cup, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or poptart and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk
Lunch: French toast sticks with cheesy scrambled eggs or teriyaki beef bites with roll, potato rounds, tomato cup with dip, glazed apples, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and /or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Fish sandwich or cheese pizza, coleslaw, sweet potato waffle fries, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk
Harnett 6-8
Monday, Jan. 1
No school
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk
Lunch: Beef rib-b-que on bun or nachos, refried beans, sweet potato puffs, tropical fruit salad, peach cup, milk Wednesday, Jan. 3
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit
Lunch: Mac and cheese with roll or chili with crackers, celery sticks with dip, green beans, gelatin fruit salad, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or poptart and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk
Lunch: Chicken and rice casserole with roll or turkey wrap, corn, lettuce and tomatoes, juice, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and /or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Cheeseburger or pizza dippers, potato rounds, cucumber cup with dip, apple sauce cup, fruit, milk
Harnett 9-12
Monday, Jan. 1
No school
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk
Lunch: Chicken filet sandwich, chef salad, pizza dippers or cheesy chicken sub, peas and carrots, baked beans, apple crisp, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 3
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit
Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, chef salad or lasagna with roll, tossed salad, lima beans, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 4
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or poptart and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk
Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, chef salad or popcorn chicken potato bowl with roll, corn, broccoli with cheese sauce, pears, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 5
Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and /or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, hot dog with chili and pasta salad or barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, sweet potato waffle fries, fruit, peach cup, chocolate pudding, milk
Johnston County
