Sampson

Monday, Jan. 8

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or doughnuts, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot sticks with dip, baked apples, fruit, milk Tuesday, Jan. 9

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet sandwich or rib-bque, sweet potato fries, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or grits, omelet, toast, applesauce, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, potato puffs, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk

Thursday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or Maple Minis, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup, carrot sticks, okra, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, Jan. 8

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or yogurt and/ or cereal bar, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Mac and cheese with roll or sloppy joe, broccoli with cheese sauce, glazed sweet potatoes, tropical fruit salad, fruit, milk Tuesday, Jan. 9

Breakfast: Pancake sausage bites or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Nachos or pork chop sandwich, pinto beans, squash casserole, strawberry cups, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup

Lunch: Spaghetti with roll or chicken nuggets with roll, cucumber cup with dip, corn, pears, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: Cheesy eggs and toast or Mini Cinni, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Chicken noodle soup or pizza dippers, tater wedges, green peas, peaches, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Mini pancakes or doughnut, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza or cheeseburger, carrots, lima beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, Jan. 8

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or yogurt and/ or cereal bar, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chinese egg roll with rice or orange chicken with rice, oriental stir fry veggies, cabbage, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Tuesday, Jan. 9

Breakfast: Pancake sausage bites or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Buffalo chicken wrap or taco soup with tortilla chips, cucumber slices with dip, roasted ranch potatoes, pears, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup

Lunch: Pork chop with rice and roll or cheesy chicken sub, green beans, squash casserole, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: Cheesy eggs and toast or Mini Cinni, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken potato bowl or chicken fajitas, broccoli with cheese, corn, gelatin fruit salad, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Mini pancakes or doughnut, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Stuffed-crust pizza or hot dog with chili, sweet potato waffle fries, baked beans, peaches, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12

Monday, Jan. 8

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or yogurt and/ or cereal bar, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, chicken filet sandwich, pizza quesadilla or soft taco, Mexican corn, cajun pintos, strawberry cup, fruit, milk Tuesday, Jan. 9

Breakfast: Pancake sausage bites or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, southwest chicken salad, buffalo chicken nuggets with roll or Cuban sandwich, roasted ranch potatoes, green peas, juice, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, southwest chicken salad, taco soup with tortilla chips or Hawaiian chicken wrap, tossed salad, sweet potato puffs, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: Cheesy eggs and toast or Mini Cinni, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad or baked chicken with roll, whipped potatoes with gravy, green beans, mandarin oranges, fruit, cherry cobler, milk Friday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Mini pancakes or doughnut, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, cheeseburger, tuna sliders or Italian chicken sandwich, California blend with cheese sauce, fries, peaches, fruit, cookie, milk

Johnston County

Monday, Jan. 8

Breakfast: Eggstravaganza with toast Lunch: Chicken pot pie or cheese pizza, broccoli salad, baked potatoes, pineapple tidbits

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Breakfast: French toast parfait Lunch: Cheesesticks or mandarin orange chicken with rice, California veggies, cucumber and tomatoes, strawberry cup Wednesday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit Lunch: Cheese lasagna or teriyaki beef dippers, roll, carrot soufflé, sugar snaps, apple

slices

Thursday, Jan. 11

Breakfast: Cheesy grits with sausage Lunch: Veggie beef soup or chicken nuggets, Rice Krispy treat, glazed sweet potatoes, okra, birthday fruit freeze Friday, Jan. 12

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick Lunch: Chili bowl or mini corn dogs, sweet potato puffs, green beans, pears

