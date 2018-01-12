Sampson

Monday, Jan. 15

No school

Tuesday, Jan. 16

No school

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or grits, omelet, toast, applesauce, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, carrots, broccoli with cheese, peaches, fruit, milk

Thursday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or maple minis, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, chicken chili, carrot sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 19

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, Jan. 15

No school

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick, mini doughnuts, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Teriyaki beef bites with rice and roll or Mexican pizza, broccoli with cheese sauce, crunch baked sweet potato, Fruit Rush, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 17

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Fall picnic (string cheese, yogurt and Cheez-It crackers) or chicken tenders with roll, carrots with dip, potato rounds, raisins, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Blueberry waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken with roll or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pears, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 19

Breakfast: Honey bun or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Popcorn shrimp with hushpuppies or hot dog with chili, celery sticks with dip, fries, juice, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, Jan. 15

No school

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick, mini doughnuts, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken noodle soup or Mexican pizza, lima beans, cajun pintos, Fruit Rush, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 17

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza dippers or chicken salad with bread bowl, cucumber cup with dip, sweet potato waffle fries, peaches, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Blueberry waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Grilled cheese or chicken tenders with roll, vegetable soup, potato rounds, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 19

Breakfast: Honey bun or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza or popcorn shrimp with hushpuppies, California blend with cheese, fries, strawberry cup, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12

Monday, Jan. 15

No school

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick, mini doughnuts, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet sandwich, chef salad, pork chop with rice, gravy and roll, or grilled cheese, vegetable soup, tossed salad, pears, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 17

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Stuffed-crust pizza, chicken filet sandwich, chef salad or mac and cheese with ham and roll, tomato cup with dip, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Blueberry waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, chef salad or chicken and pastry with roll, green peas, glazed carrots, blueberry crisp, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 19

Breakfast: Honey bun or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, hot dog with chili and pasta salad or beef rib-bque sandwich, potato rounds, coleslaw, peach cup, fruit, vanilla pudding, milk

Johnston County

Monday, Jan. 15

No school

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Breakfast: Mini breakfast pizzas Lunch: Cheesy meatloaf or teriyaki chicken with rice, carrot salad, mashed potatoes, applesauce Wednesday, Jan. 17

Breakfast: Cheesy biscuit Lunch: Barbecue with hushpuppies or chicken filet, coleslaw, zucchini fire sticks, orange slices

Thursday, Jan. 18

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll Lunch: ACP Bowl or beefy nachos, pinto beans, glazed carrots, peach cup

Friday, Jan. 19

Breakfast: Poptart Friday Lunch: Chicken and waffles or pancakes with sausage, Gold Rush juice, wedge fries, cinnamon baked apples

