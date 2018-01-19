Sampson

Monday, Jan. 22

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or pancake and sausage stick, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or nachos, fiesta black beans, carrot sticks with dip, baked apples, fruit, milk Tuesday, Jan. 23

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or chicken biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet or rib-b-que, sweet potato fries, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk Wednesday, Jan. 24

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or doughnut, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, potato puffs, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or banana bread, pears, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup, carrot sticks, okra, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart, breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, Jan. 22

Breakfast: Apple strudel, Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Beef rib-b-que sandwich or chicken filet, California-blend veggies with cheese, cajun pintos, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Tuesday, Jan. 23

Teacher work day

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Teacher work day

Thursday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pork chop with rice, gravy and roll or mac and cheese with roll, sautéed spinach, sweet potato casserole, peach cup, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or poptart juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Pepperoni pizza or cheeseburger, sandwich trimmings, tater wedges, tropical fruit salad, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, Jan. 22

Breakfast: Apple strudel, Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Buffalo chicken nuggets with roll or fiesta potato boat with roll, mixed veggies, spicy black beans, baked pears, fruit, milk Tuesday, Jan. 23

Teacher work day

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Teacher work day

Thursday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich or chicken ’n waffles, sautéed spinach, potato rounds, applesauce, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or poptart juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito or corn dog nuggets, tomato cup with dip, Mexican corn, peach cup, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12

Monday, Jan. 22

Breakfast: Apple strudel, Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, chicken filet sandwich or country-style steak with gravy, rice and roll, squash casserole, glazed sweet potatoes, strawberry cup, fruit, milk Tuesday, Jan. 23

Teacher work day

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Teacher work day

Thursday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich, southwest chicken salad or nachos, corn, lettuce and tomatoes, fruit, milk Friday, Jan. 26

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or poptart juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet sandwich or pulled pork rice bowl with corn bread muffin, coleslaw, cajun pintos, juice, fruit, cookie, milk

Johnston County

Monday, Jan. 22

Breakfast: Turkey sausage omelet Lunch: Meatball sub or pepperoni pizza, mini corn on the cob, Sunbelievable, pears Tuesday, Jan. 23

Breakfast: Parfait on the Go Lunch: Chicken alfredo or spaghetti, twisted breadstick, broccoli with cheese, carrot dippers, peach cup

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit Lunch: Smoked sausage dog or cheeseburger, fries, peppers and onions, apples

with cinnamon

Thursday, Jan. 25

Breakfast: Breakfast boat Lunch: Manager’s choice entreé, carrots, pickles, clementines

Friday, Jan. 26

No school

