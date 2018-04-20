Sampson

Monday, April 23

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or french toast sticks, peaches, fruit juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or hot dog, fries, cabbage, peaches, fruit, milk

Tuesday, April 24

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti or chicken nuggets, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, fruit, milk

Wednesday, April 25

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or grits, omelet, toast, applesauce, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, April 26

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or maple minis, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or Salisbury steak, rice and gravy, carrots, tossed salad, fruit, milk Friday, April 27

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, April 23

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal bar and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Beef-a-roni with roll or corn dog nuggets, sautéed spinach, baked beans, juice, fruit, milk Tuesday, April 24

Breakfast: Pancake sausage sticks or bagel bar, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Chicken tenders with roll or grilled cheese, baked potato with sour cream, green peas, applesauce, fruit, milk Wednesday, April 25

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Soft taco or chicken fillet on bun, corn, black-eyed peas, gelatin fruit cup, fruit, milk Thursday, April 26

Breakfast: Mini waffles or yogurt parfait, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Cinnamon french toast sticks with cheesy scrambled eggs or teriyaki beef bites with roll, potato rounds, tomato cup with dip, glazed apples, fruit, milk Friday, April 27

Breakfast: Mini Cinni or cereal and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or cheese pizza, coleslaw, sweet potato waffle fries, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, April 23

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal bar and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Italian chicken sandwich or corn dog nuggets, broccoli with cheese sauce, baked beans, strawberry cup, fruit, milk Tuesday, April 24

Breakfast: Pancake sausage sticks or bagel bar, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Beef rib-b-que on bun or nachos, refried beans, baked crunchy sweet potato, tropical fruit salad, fruit, milk Wednesday, April 25

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Mac and cheese with roll or chicken nuggets with roll, celery sticks with dip, green beans, gelatin fruit salad, fruit, milk Thursday, April 26

Breakfast: Mini waffles or yogurt parfait, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken and rice casserole with roll or turkey wrap, corn, lettuce and tomatoes, juice, fruit, milk Friday, April 27

Breakfast: Mini Cinni or cereal and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Cheeseburger or pizza dippers, potato rounds, cucumber cup with dip, applesauce, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12 Monday, April 23

Breakfast: Doughnut or cereal bar and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Stuffed-crust pizza, chicken fillet sandwich, chicken tenders with roll or tuna salad with bread bowl, whipped potatoes with gravy, carrot cup with dip, peaches, fruit, milk Tuesday, April 24

Breakfast: Pancake sausage sticks or bagel bar, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Chicken fillet sandwich, chef salad, pizza dippers or cheesy chicken sub, peas and carrots, baked beans, apple crisp, fruit, milk Wednesday, April 25

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken fillet sandwich, chef salad or lasagna with roll, tossed salad, lima beans, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Thursday, April 26

Breakfast: Mini waffles or yogurt parfait, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken fillet sandwich, chef salad or popcorn chicken potato bowl with roll, broccoli with cheese sauce, pears, fruit, milk Friday, April 27

Breakfast: Mini Cinni or cereal and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken fillet sandwich, hot dog with chili and pasta salad or barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, sweet potato waffle fries, fruit, fruit cup, chocolate pudding, milk

Johnston

Monday, April 23

Breakfast: Egg and cheese croissant Lunch: Three-cheese grilled cheese or fiestada pizza, butternut squash, broccoli, fruit

Tuesday, April 24

Breakfast: Mini breakfast pizzas Lunch: Sweet Asian fish over rice or teriyaki chicken with rice, carrot salad, mashed potatoes, applesauce Wednesday, April 25

Breakfast: Cheesy biscuit Lunch: Cuban sandwich or chicken fillet, coleslaw, squash, strawberries

Thursday, April 26

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll Lunch: Chicken tacos or beefy nachos, sriracha pinto beans, glazed carrots, peach cup

Friday, April 27

Breakfast: Pop-Tart Friday Lunch: Breakfast bowl or pancakes with sausage, gold rush juice, wedge fries, cinnamon- baked apples

