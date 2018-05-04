Sampson

Monday, May 7

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or French toast sticks, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or hot dog, fries, cabbage, peaches, fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 8

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti or chicken nuggets, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 9

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or grits, omelet, toast, applesauce, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, broccoli with cheese, peaches, fruit, milk

Thursday, May 10

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or Maple Minis, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or Salisbury steak, rice, gravy, carrot sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk Friday, May 11

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, May 7

Breakfast: French toast sticks or yogurt and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chicken fajitas or chicken fillet, Mexican corn, refried beans, fruit rush, fruit

Tuesday, May 8

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage stick or mini doughnuts, juice, fruit

Lunch: Teriyaki beef bites with rice and roll or Mexican pizza, broccoli with cheese sauce, crunchy baked sweet potato, strawberry cup, fruit Wednesday, May 9

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup

Lunch: Spring picnic (string cheese, yogurt and Cheez-It crackers) or chicken tenders with roll, carrots with dip, potato rounds, raisins, fruit Thursday, May 10

Breakfast: Blueberry Belgium waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit

Lunch: Baked chicken with roll or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pears, fruit Friday, May 11

Breakfast: Honey bun or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit

Lunch: Popcorn shrimp with hushpuppies or hot dog with chili, celery sticks with dip, fries, juice, fruit

Harnett 6-8

Monday, May 7

Breakfast: French toast sticks or yogurt and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Barbecue sandwich or Mexican pizza, coleslaw, Cajun pintos, fruit rush, fruit

Tuesday, May 8

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage stick or mini doughnuts, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chicken fillet on bun or spaghetti and garlic breadstick, tossed salad, corn, applesauce, fruit Wednesday, May 9

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup

Lunch: Pizza dippers or chicken salad with bread bowl, cucumber cup with dip, sweet potato waffle fries, peaches, fruit Thursday, May 10

Breakfast: Blueberry Belgium waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit

Lunch: Grilled cheese or chicken tenders with roll, green peas, potato rounds, fruit

Friday, May 11

Breakfast: Honey bun or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit

Lunch: Cheese pizza or popcorn shrimp with hushpuppies, California blend with cheese, fries, strawberry cup, fruit

Harnett 9-12 Monday, May 7

Breakfast: French toast sticks or yogurt and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chicken fillet sandwich, pizza quesadilla or chicken fajitas, Mexican corn, refried beans, fruit Tuesday, May 8

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage stick or mini doughnuts, juice, fruit

Lunch: Stuffed-crust pizza, chicken fillet sandwich, chef salad or mac and cheese with ham and roll, tomato cup with dip, green beans, peaches, fruit Wednesday, May 9

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup

Lunch: Chicken fillet sandwich, chef salad, pork chop with rice and gravy with roll or grilled cheese, potato rounds, tossed salad, pears, fruit Thursday, May 10

Breakfast: Blueberry Belgium waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit

Lunch: Pizza, chicken fillet sandwich, chef salad or chicken and rice casserole with roll, green peas, glazed sweet potatoes, apple crisp, fruit Friday, May 11

Breakfast: Honey bun or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit

Lunch: Pizza, chicken fillet sandwich, hot dog with chili and pasta salad or beef rib-b-que sandwich, fries, coleslaw, peach cup, fruit, vanilla pudding

Johnston

Monday, May 7

Breakfast: Eggstravaganza with toast Lunch: Chicken Parmesan sandwich or cheese pizza, broccoli salad, baked potatoes, peaches Tuesday, May 8

Breakfast: French toast parfait Lunch: Cheese lasagna with breadstick or mandarin orange chicken with rice, California veggie blend, cucumber and tomato salad, strawberry cup

Wednesday, May 9

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit Lunch: Bacon ranch salad or teriyaki beef dippers with roll, carrot soufflé, green beans and sweet peppers, strawberries Thursday, May 10

Breakfast: Cheesy grits with sausage Lunch: Cheesy baked potato or chicken nuggets, Rice Krispy treat, glazed sweet potatoes, okra, birthday fruit freeze Friday, May 11

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick Lunch: Fish sticks with roll or mini corn dogs, sweet potato puffs, green beans, fruit

