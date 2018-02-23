Sampson

Monday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or pancake and sausage stick, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or hot dog, fries, cabbage, peaches, fruit, milk

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or chicken biscuit, fruit, juice, milk Lunch: Spaghetti or chicken nuggets, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, fruit, milk Wednesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or doughnut, peaches, juice, milk Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, March 1

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or banana bread, pears, juice, milk Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, chicken chili, carrot sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk Friday, March 2

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: Apple strudel or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Chicken filet or cheese pizza, carrot cup with dip, cucumber cup with dip, strawberry cup, fruit, milk Tuesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage sticks or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Pizza dippers or turkey wrap, green peas, corn, baked pears, fruit, milk Wednesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/ or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Taco soup with tortilla chips or corn dog nuggets, roasted ranch potatoes, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, March 1

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Pepperoni pizza or cheeseburger, sandwich trimmings, potato wedges, peach cup, fruit, milk Friday, March 2

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: (Dr. Seuss’ birthday), One Fish, Two Fish (popcorn shrimp with hushpuppies) or Green Eggs and Ham with roll, Grinch Greens (spinach), Chips (fries), Truffula (tropical fruit), Ten Apples on Top (apples), milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: Apple strudel or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Chicken filet or cheese pizza, carrot cup with dip, cucumber cup with dip, strawberry cup, fruit, milk Tuesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage sticks or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Chicken and pastry with roll or cheeseburger, glazed sweet potatoes, sandwich trimmings, cherry cobbler, fruit, milk Wednesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/ or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich or chicken ’n waffles, baked beans, potato rounds, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, March 1

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Baked chicken with roll or pepperoni pizza, whipped potatoes with gravy, sautéed spinach, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk Friday, March 2

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Bean and cheese burrito or corn dog nuggets, tomato cup with dip, Mexican corn, peach cup, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12 Monday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: Apple strudel or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Pizza or chicken filet, sandwich trimmings, carrots with dip, applesauce, fruit, milk Tuesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Pancake and sausage sticks or cereal and/or muffin, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: French bread pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad, corn dog nuggets or Cuban sandwich, roasted ranch potatoes, baked beans, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Wednesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/ or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Chicken filet, Southwest chicken salad, orange chicken with fried rice or stuffedcrust pizza, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk Thursday, March 1

Breakfast: Doughnut or muffin and/or yogurt, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad or baked chicken with roll, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, gelatin fruit salad, fruit Friday, March 2

Breakfast: Ham and cheese breakfast sandwich or cereal and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit, milk Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, tuna slider or pulled pork rice bowl with corn bread muffin, coleslaw, Cajun pintos, juice, fruit, cookie

Johnston

Monday, Feb. 26

Breakfast: Turkey sausage omelet Lunch: Barbecue sandwich or pepperoni pizza, corn on the cob, Sunbelievable, clementines Tuesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast: Parfait on the Go Lunch: Inside out cheeseburger or spaghetti, twisted bread stick, broccoli with cheese, celery and carrot dippers, peach cup Wednesday, Feb. 28

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit Lunch: Cheesesteak or cheeseburger, fries, peppers and onions, apples with caramel Thursday, March 1

Breakfast: Breakfast boat Lunch: Chicken fajitas or beef soft tacos, spicy pinto beans, celery sticks with ranch, applesauce Friday, March 2

Breakfast: Leggo My Minni Eggo Lunch: Filet ’o fish or hot dog, baked beans, cabbage, fruit

