Sampson

Monday, March 5

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or french toast sticks, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or nachos with beef, fiesta black beans, carrot sticks with dip, baked apples, fruit, milk Tuesday, March 6

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet or rib-b-que, sweet potato fries, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk Wednesday, March 7

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or grits, omelet, toast, applesauce, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, potato puffs, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk Thursday, March 8

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or maple minis, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup, carrot sticks, okra, fruit, milk Friday, March 9

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, March 5

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Ham and cheese or chicken nuggets with roll, carrots with dip, broccoli with cheese, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk Tuesday, March 6

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Chicken and waffles or breakfast pizza, tomato cup with dip, potato rounds, apple crisp, fruit, milk Wednesday, March 7

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chicken filet or fiesta potato boat with roll, green beans, California blend, pears, fruit, milk Thursday, March 8

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or Pop-Tart and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken and rice casserole with roll or corn dog, baked beans, green peas, peaches, fruit, milk Friday, March 9

Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Meatball sub or cheese pizza, corn, lima beans, applesauce, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, March 5

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets with roll or corn dog, corn, California blend with cheese, peaches, fruit, milk Tuesday, March 6

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Meatball sub or chicken filet, green beans, sweet potato puffs, pears, fruit, milk Wednesday, March 7

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit

Lunch: Eggs and french toast sticks or chicken and waffles, baked beans, potato rounds, apple crisp, fruit, milk Thursday, March 8

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or Pop-Tart and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Country-style steak with gravy and roll or barbecue sandwich, whipped potatoes with gravy, coleslaw, strawberry cup, fruit, milk Friday, March 9

Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Tuna sliders or pepperoni pizza, roasted ranch potatoes, lima beans, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12 Monday, March 5

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, chicken filet or chicken and waffles, California blend with cheese sauce, sweet potato waffle fries, baked pears, fruit Tuesday, March 6

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, Southwest chicken salad or spaghetti with garlic bread, tossed salad, corn, peaches, fruit Wednesday, March 7

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, Southwest chicken salad or nachos, cajun pintos, lettuce and tomatoes, fruit Thursday, March 8

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or Pop-Tart and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, Southwest chicken salad or chicken and rice casserole with roll, green beans, crunchy baked sweet potatoes, tropical fruit salad, fruit Friday, March 9

Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, cheeseburger, fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, potato rounds, coleslaw, peach cup, fruit, cookie

Johnston

Monday, March 5

Breakfast: Eggstravaganza with toast Lunch: Chicken parmesan sandwich or cheese pizza, broccoli salad, grape tomatoes with dip, strawberry cup Tuesday, March 6

Breakfast: French toast parfait Lunch: Cheese lasagna with breadstick or mandarin orange chicken with rice, California veggie blend, carrot soufflé, oranges Wednesday, March 7

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit Lunch: Bacon ranch salad or teriyaki beef dippers with roll, baked potatoes, okra, bananas

Thursday, March 8

Breakfast: Cheesy grits with sausage Lunch: Cheesy baked potato or chicken nuggets, Rice Krispies Treat, glazed sweet potatoes, spinach salad, birthday fruit freeze Friday, March 9

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick Lunch: Fish sticks with roll or mini corn dogs, sweet potato puffs, green beans, blueberries

Comment

comments