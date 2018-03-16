Sampson

Monday, March 19

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or French toast sticks, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or nachos with beef, fiesta black beans, carrot sticks with dip, baked apples, fruit, milk Tuesday, March 20

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet or rib-b-que, sweet potato fries, green beans, applesauce, fruit, milk Wednesday, March 21

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or grits, omelet, toast, applesauce, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, potato puffs, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk

Thursday, March 22

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or maple minis, peaches, fruit, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, vegetable beef soup, carrot sticks, okra, fruit, milk Friday, March 23

Breakfast: Cereal, poptart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, March 19

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or yogurt and/ or cereal bar, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Mac and cheese with roll or sloppy joe, broccoli with cheese sauce, glazed sweet potatoes, tropical fruit salad, fruit, milk Tuesday, March 20

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Nachos or pork chop sandwich, pinto beans, squash casserole, strawberry cups, fruit, milk Wednesday, March 21

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with roll or chicken nuggets with roll, cucumber cup with dip, corn, pears, fruit, milk Thursday, March 22

Breakfast: Cheesy eggs and toast or Mini Cinni, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Barbecue sandwich or pizza dippers, potato wedges, coleslaw, peaches, fruit, milk Friday, March 23

Breakfast: Mini pancakes or doughnut, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza or tuna salad with lettuce and crackers, carrot cup with dip, lima beans, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, March 19

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or yogurt and/ or cereal bar, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chinese egg roll with rice or orange chicken with rice, oriental stir fry veggies, cabbage, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk Tuesday, March 20

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Pizza dippers or spring picnic (string cheese, yogurt and Cheez-It crackers), cucumber slices with dip, roasted ranch potatoes, pears, fruit, milk Wednesday, March 21

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pork chop with rice and roll or cheesy chicken sub, green beans, tomato cup with dip, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk Thursday, March 22

Breakfast: Cheesy eggs and toast or Mini Cinni, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Popcorn chicken potato bowl or chicken fajitas, broccoli with cheese, corn, gelatin fruit salad, fruit, milk Friday, March 23

Breakfast: Mini pancakes or doughnut, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza or hot dog with chili, sweet potato waffle fries, baked beans, peaches, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12

Monday, March 19

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit or yogurt and/ or cereal bar, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: French bread pizza, chicken filet, country-style steak with gravy, rice and roll or soft taco, corn, cajun pintos, strawberry cup, fruit Tuesday, March 20

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Scooby Snacks and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad, buffalo chicken nuggets with roll or Cuban sandwich, fries, green peas, juice, fruit Wednesday, March 21

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad, taco soup with tortilla chips or Hawaiian chicken wrap, tossed salad, sweet potato puffs, fruit Thursday, March 22

Breakfast: Cheesy eggs and toast or Mini Cinni, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad or baked chicken with roll, whipped potatoes with gravy, green beans, mandarin oranges, fruit, cherry cobbler Friday, March 23

Breakfast: Mini pancakes or doughnut, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, cheeseburger, tuna sliders or Italian chicken sandwich, California blend with cheese sauce, lima beans, peaches, fruit, cookie

Johnston

Monday, March 19

Breakfast: Turkey sausage omelet Lunch: Barbecue sandwich or pepperoni pizza, corn on the cob, Sunbelievable, pineapple tidbits Tuesday, March 20

Breakfast: Parfait on the Go Lunch: Inside out cheeseburger or spaghetti, breadstick, broccoli with cheese, carrot dippers, peach cup

Wednesday, March 21

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit Lunch: Cheesesteak or cheeseburger, fries, peppers and onions, apples with caramel

Thursday, March 22

Breakfast: Breakfast boat Lunch: Chicken fajitas or beef soft tacos, spicy pinto beans, tossed salad, applesauce

Friday, March 23

Breakfast: Leggo my mini Eggo waffles Lunch: Filet-o-fish or hot dog, baked beans, cabbage, apples

