Sampson

Monday, March 26

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or pancake and sausage stick, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or hot dog, fries, cabbage, peaches, fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 27

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or cheese toast, mixed fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti or chicken nuggets, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 28

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or cinnamon bun, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk

Thursday, March 29

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or chicken biscuit, pears, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled cheese sandwich, chili with beans, carrot sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Friday, March 30

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, March 26

Breakfast: French toast sticks or yogurt and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chicken fajitas or chicken filet, Mexican corn, refried beans, fruit rush, fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 27

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or mini doughnuts, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Teriyaki beef bites with rice and roll or Mexican pizza, broccoli with cheese sauce, crunchy baked sweet potato, strawberry cup, fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Spring picnic (string cheese, yogurt and Cheez-It crackers) or chicken tenders with roll, carrots with dip, potato rounds, raisins, fruit, milk

Thursday, March 29

Breakfast: Blueberry waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken with roll or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pears, fruit, milk

Friday, March 30

No school

Harnett 6-8

Monday, March 26

Breakfast: French toast sticks or yogurt and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Barbecue sandwich or Mexican pizza, coleslaw, Cajun pintos, fruit rush, fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 27

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or mini doughnuts, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet or spaghetti and garlic breadstick, salad, corn, applesauce, fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza dippers or chicken salad with bread bowl, cucumber cup with dip, sweet potato puffs, peaches, fruit, milk

Thursday, March 29

Breakfast: Blueberry waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Grilled cheese or chicken tenders with roll, green peas, potato rounds, fruit, milk

Friday, March 30

No school

Harnett 9-12

Monday, March 26

Breakfast: French toast sticks or yogurt and/or Pop-Tart, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chicken filet, Mexican pizza or chicken fajitas, Mexican corn, refried beans, fruit

Tuesday, March 27

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or mini doughnuts, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Stuffed-crust pizza, chicken filet, chef salad or mac and cheese with ham and roll, tomato cup with dip, green beans, peaches, fruit

Wednesday, March 28

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet, chef salad, pork chop with rice, gravy and roll, or grilled cheese, peas, tossed salad, pears, fruit

Thursday, March 29

Breakfast: Blueberry waffle or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, chef salad, hot dog with chili and pasta salad or beef rib-b-que sandwich, fries, coleslaw, peach cup, fruit, vanilla pudding

Friday, March 30

No school

Johnston

Monday, March 26

Breakfast: Eggstravanza Lunch: Chicken Parmesan sandwich or cheese pizza, broccoli salad, baked potatoes, peaches

Tuesday, March 27

Breakfast: French toast parfait Lunch: Cheese lasagna with breadstick or mandarin orange chicken with rice, California veggie blend, cucumbers and tomatoes, strawberry cup

Wednesday, March 28

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit Lunch: Manager’s choice entrée, carrot dippers, pickles, fruit

Thursday, March 29

No school

Friday, March 30

No school

