Sampson County

Monday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or doughnut, peaches, juice, milk

Lunch: Chef salad with chicken or hot dog, fries, cabbage, peaches, fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or sausage biscuit, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti or chicken nuggets, glazed carrots, pears, fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or grits, omelet, toast, applesauce, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, broccoli with cheese, applesauce, fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or banana bread, pears, juice, milk

Lunch: PB& J sandwich or grilled sandwich, chicken chili, carrot sticks, tossed salad, fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Cereal, Pop-Tart or breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit, milk

Harnett K-5

Monday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chili with crackers or chicken nuggets, carrots with dip, broccoli with cheese, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Barbecue sandwich or hot dog with chili, coleslaw, fries, peaches, fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet or fiesta potato boat with roll, green beans, California blend, pears, fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or Pop-Tart and/ or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken and rice casserole and roll or corn dog, baked beans, green peas, cherry cobbler, fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Meatball sub or pepperoni pizza, corn, lima beans, applesauce, fruit, milk

Harnett 6-8

Monday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit

Lunch: Chicken nuggets with roll or corn dog, corn, baked beans, peaches, fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Meatball sub or chicken filet, green beans, sweet potato puffs, pears, fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza dippers or lasagna with roll, California blend with cheese, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or Pop-Tart and/ or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Country-style steak with gravy and roll or barbecue sandwich, whipped potatoes with gravy, coleslaw, strawberry cup, fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Tuna sliders or pepperoni pizza, roasted ranch potatoes, lima beans, fruit, milk

Harnett 9-12 Monday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: French toast sticks or muffin and/or cereal, juice, fruit

Lunch: French bread pizza, chicken filet or chicken ‘n’ waffles, California blend with cheese sauce, sweet potato waffle fries, baked pears, fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: Pancake sausage stick or Crunch Mania, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad or spaghetti with garlic bread, tossed salad, corn, peaches, fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or mini loaf and/or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Chicken filet, southwest chicken salad, orange chicken with fried rice or stuffed-crust pizza, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or Pop-Tart and/ or cereal, juice, fruit, milk

Lunch: Pizza, chicken filet, southwest chicken salad or chicken and rice casserole with roll, green beans, crunchy baked sweet potatoes, tropical fruit salad, fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Doughnut holes or graham crackers and/or yogurt, juice, fruit cup, milk

Lunch: Pizza, cheeseburger, fish sandwich or barbecue sandwich, potato rounds, coleslaw, peach cup, fruit, cookie, milk

Johnston County

Monday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: Eggstravaganza with toast Lunch: Chicken pot pie or cheese pizza, broccoli salad, carnival potatoes, fruit

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: French toast parfait Lunch: Cheesesticks or mandarin orange chicken with rice, California veggies, cucumber and tomatoes, strawberry cup

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Chicken biscuit

Lunch: Cheese lasagna or teriyaki beef dippers with roll, carrot soufflé, spinach salad, nectarines

Thursday, Feb. 1

Breakfast: Cheesy grits with sausage Lunch: Veggie beef soup or chicken nuggets with roll, glazed sweet potatoes, okra, fruit

Friday, Feb. 2

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick Lunch: Chili bowl or mini corn dogs, sweet potato puffs, green beans, football fruit freeze

