Mercy’s Cross In Concert Jan. 28

• Trio to be featured at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church

Talented trio, Mercy’s Cross will be featured on Jan. 28 at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, east of Angier. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

The musical ministry of Mercy’s Cross was formed more than a decade ago within the very walls of Piney Grove Chapel when group members Joey Matthews, Deana Warren and Kelly Young sang their first song together as a trio. In 2008, the group released their debut recording. Now, 10 years later, the group will release its fourth recording, “Brighter One.” The service at Piney Grove Chapel will mark the debut of this recording, as the evening will feature songs from this brand new release. Produced by Greg and Charlotte Ritchie, the recording includes several original songs, as well as remakes of a few popular praise and worship songs, including “This Is Amazing Grace” and “Oh The Blood.”

Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church is located at 4440-A Piney Grove Road, 5 miles east of Angier, off N.C. 210. Complete information regarding this service may be obtained by calling (919) 639-2481. No admission will be charged, however, a love offering will be received.

