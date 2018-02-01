Mexican Restaurant Cuts Ribbon In Coats

¡Viva Zapata! Mexican Restaurant celebrated its recent opening in Coats with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Cutting the ribbon are the restaurant owners Ricardo and Lisbet Nunez. Joining them in celebration of the event are family members, friends, Coats Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and Town of Coats officials. ¡Viva Zapata! is located at 79 E. Main St. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Daily Record Photo/Melody Brown-Peyton

