Michelle C. Restifo, 48

Michelle Lea Cline Restifo, 48, of Sanford died Sunday, March 25, 2018. She was born on Feb. 17, 1970, in Richmond, Va., but grew up in Harnett County. She was the daughter of Faye Moss Cline of Lillington the late James Luke Cline. She was married to Bernard Restifo of New York, U.S. Air Force (retired).

Mrs. Restifo attended Cape Fear Christian Academy as a child but was a graduate of Western Harnett High School. There, she drove a school bus while working as a teacher assistant. She attended Campbell University earning a bachelor’s degree in science graduating summa cum laude.

Mrs. Restifo became a teacher at Western Harnett Middle School working with exceptional children. She continued her studies at Campbell University earning two master’s degrees, one in school administration and the other in education. Mrs. Restifo was recognized a WHMS Teacher of the Year and Harnett County Teacher of the Year in 20102011. She was also recognized as a N.C. Teacher of Excellence in exceptional children’s field.

After working in the classroom, she moved to a Central Office position as an Exceptional Children’s Compliance Specialist working with teachers in various schools.

She was member of the Gamma Pi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa an education sorority for women. She was an active member at Gourd Springs Baptist Church teaching the C3 Adult Sunday School Class. Her hobbies included fishing, football and classic cars.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Russell and Alma Moss and Madison and Ethel Cline.

Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. Thursday at Gourd Springs Baptist Church, 4575 Ray Road, Spring Lake, with Pastor Ronnie Stewart officiating. Entombment will be at Westview Cemetery in Lillington immediately following the funeral service.

Survivors include her husband, Bernard Restifo; and her mother, Faye Moss Cline.

Visitation will be tonight between 6 to 8 at O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home in Lillington.

