Midway Atones For Loss

The Midway varsity boys basketball team avenged a loss at home to Princeton in its season opener by beating the host Bulldogs 75-64 on Monday night.

Princeton had claimed a 6656 win on the Raiders’ floor on Nov. 17.

Joseph Easley is in his first year as coach of the Midway boys after directing the junior varsity boys at Harnett Central.

Midway visits Triton tonight.

The Lady Raiders improved to 2-0 on Monday night with a 54-38 victory at Princeton.

Western Boys 3-1

The Western Harnett varsity boys improved to 3-1 by turning back visiting Northwood 75-69 on Monday night.

The North Johnston boys won 76-58 at Hobbton on Monday night. Hobbton’s home game with Midway has been reset for Dec. 13.

