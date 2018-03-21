Midway Baseball Takes First Loss In Clinton

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Raiders baseball took their first loss of the season Tuesday, falling 3-2 to the Dark Horse in Clinton.

The Raiders had a 2-0 lead going into the bottom half of the seventh inning. The Dark Horses scored three runs in their final at bat.

Sophomore Austin Peterson went 2-3 on Tuesday, Cameron Calcutt had one hit and one RBI, Cameron Calcutt and Sawyer Sutton each scored a run.

The Raiders totaled seven hits and one walk, striking out only three times and leaving 16 runners on the bases.

Three Midway pitchers worked on Tuesday; junior Chandler Williford throw 89 pitches in 5.0 scoreless innings before sophomore Eli Culbreth took over in the sixth. Culbreth threw 38 pitches, walking two, striking out three and gave up three unearned runs.

Soccer Falls 9-0

The Midway Raiders girls soccer team was shut out in Clinton on Tuesday.

Clinton sophomore Taylor Spell and junior Ashlyn Williams each earned the hat trick, scoring four goals and three goals respectively. The Dark Horses’ sophomore Kayla Yang scored as well and also tallied two assists.

They’re solid through their top 11 players, and their bench. They just keep coming at you,” Midway head coach Trey Apperson said of Clinton.

“Contrary to what the score looks like, I think we got better throughout the game and were growing,” he said. Clinton’s just a really solid team.”

Mr. Apperson said Midway (5-3) is battling with injuries this season. MiKayla Peterson, Candis Tyndall and Quinn Schmildin are all recovering from injuries.

His team was limited in its substitutions in the second half, and as a result, grew tired and made some mistakes.

“We played hard and didn’t quit,” he said.

Midway will face East Duplin tomorrow night at home.

Softball Wins 12-0

The Midway Lady Raiders softball team scored four runs in the first inning and six in the second, going on to win 12-0 on the road in Clinton. No other information is available at this time.

