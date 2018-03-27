Midway Golf Tops Twice In Short Week

. Raiders finish first at Goldsboro Monday and first at Sandy Ridge Thursday.

Midway's Austin Marley sets up to sink a putt on the back nine at Sandy Ridge County Club in Dunn Thursday. Midway finished first with a score of 330, followed by East Duplin (345), Clinton (347), James Kenan (380) and Spring Creek (462).

Midway's Ashton Sasser attempts a long putt from just off the green on one of the final holes at Sandy Ridge Country Club. Medalist Logan Patrick from Midway shot a 74, and runner-up Chandler Perry of Clinton shot a 78.

Brett Stone of Midway's men's golf team takes a strong swing from the tee Thursday afternoon at Sandy Ridge Coutry Club. Here are the results from March 19 at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Club: Midway (308), Clinton (332), East Duplin (358), Goldsboro (382), James Kenan (398) and Spring Creek (481). Clinton's Chandler Perry shot a 69; Trey Pope and Logan Patrick of Midway shot 72 and 73, respectively.

