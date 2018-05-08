Midway Raiders State Golf Champions

By SHAUN SAVARESE

AND LISA FARMER

Of The Record Staff

The Midway Raiders are 2018 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Golf State Champions.

The team shot a 319 on the first day at Whispering Pines County Club and a 320 on day two for a two-day total score of 639. Second place Lake Norman Charter shot a 667.

Raider’s sophomore Logan Patrick shot a 71 on day one and a 73 on day two, for the lowest total score of the championship, 144. He was named 2A men’s golf individual champion.

His teammate, Trey Pope earned the sportsman award after lowering his day one score by eight strokes, shooting a 75 on day two and a 158 overall.

Raiders golf won the East Central 2A Conference championship April 18 and later the 2A Mid East title, on April 30. Midway shot a collective 331 at regionals.

Sophomore Logan Patrick was named East Central Golfer of the Year, and three of his teammates earned all-conference recognition. They were Trey Pope, Andrew Eldridge, and Jordan Sullivan.

Second-year varsity head golf coach Glen Patrick was again named East Central 2A Conference coach of the year.

“I feel life I’ve lifted the whole world off my shoulders,” said coach Patrick. “These kids right here, a lot of people doubt us. A lot of people didn’t think we had it. We worked hard. We battled together.”

Midway’s won one state baseball and two state football titles, but never golf. Last year, the Raiders won the Four-County 2-A/1-A Conference, then the regional, at Vineyard Golf in White Lake. They finished in fifth place at the 2017 NCHSAA Men’s 2A Golf State Championship at Beacon Ridge in Pinehurst. Logan ended in a six-way tie for fifth individually.

“I’m proud of him. He’s worked hard. I got to say he gives it 110 percent,” said his father and coach, Glen Patrick. “He told me last year, he said, ‘Daddy, I’m going to win the state. … It’s unbelievable.”



Mr. Patrick began Midway’s middle school golf program when his son was in sixth grade. Logan’s teammates Andrew Eldridge, Matthew Faircloth, and Jordan Sullivan were on that Raider team. Eldrige shot a 168, Faircloth a 187, and Sullivan a 169.

“We made history this year,” said Midway High School athletic director Beth Best, “They came out and worked hard this year. They had to battle to win. They kept the heart. They did not go away. They stuck with what the coaches told them all year; ‘We play our game.’ This is a big team effort.”

"We can't say we're a football school. We are a golf school."

'We're bringing home the team and individual championship.'

— Beth Best, Midway High School Athletic Director

