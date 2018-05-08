Midway Shoots 319 First Day At Whispering Pines

.

East Central 2A

Conference golfer of the year Logan

Patrick shoots 71.

The Midway Raiders are currently in first place of the 2018 NCHSAA 2A Men’s Golf State Championship at Whispering Pines Country Club.

They teed off yesterday morning just after 8 and finished the day with a team score of 319. Central Academy is in second place with a 334.

East Central 2A Conference golfer of the year Logan Patrick shot a 71. Andrew Eldridge shot an 82, Trey Pope shot an 83, Jordan Sullivan shot an 83 and Matthew Faircloth shot a 91.

“We played pretty solid with 319. Hopefully, we can do better tomorrow,” Midway head varsity golf coach Glen Patrick said.

He hoped his team would shoot a 311 or 312, and noted that his No. 2 man, Pope, had an off day, shooting that 83. Patrick said the team leader, Logan Patrick played really well.

“Logan hit the ball really well and putted really well,” he said. “He shot a 37 on the front nine and a 34 on the back.”

Triton

Triton Hawk Cam Brown is in a five-way tied for 45th, after shooting an 81.

Hobbton

Hobbton Wildcat Ty Meyer finished off the leaderboard at Foxfire Resort Monday.

