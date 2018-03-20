Midway soccer season in review:

By TOM WOERNER

Of The Record Staff

A brief snowstorm Monday afternoon caused several accidents in the area including one where a North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicle suffered serious damages.

Heavy, wet flakes associated with a storm that is now pounding the Northeast with snow sent local people scrambling Monday afternoon. The snow quickly began to cause traffic issues on Interstate 95. Dunn Emergency Services Chief Gary Whitman said nine cars were damaged in a series of accidents on the interstate.

“It was one of those chain-reaction kind of things,” Chief Whitman said. “That is why we try to get roads cleared as fast as we can in those situations.”

One of those accidents involved a trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol’s office in Robeson County who was traveling through Harnett County on I-95 when he lost control of his vehicle at Exit 73. A spokesperson in the Robeson County patrol office said the trooper was not hurt.

Schools released early in anticipation of the pending snow as school officials successfully got students home safely before the heavy snow began to accumulate.

Jason Franklin, who is the meteorologist in charge in the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service, said cold air seeped into the area further south than was expected which resulted in the sudden burst of snow.

“There was a lot of rain in the beginning, but as the cold temperatures came south, it turned to all snow,” Mr. Franklin said. “We knew there was a chance of getting some snow, but we weren’t sure how much.”

Mr. Franklin said Coats received the most snow in the area, with close to 1.5 inches of the white stuff accumulating there. Many areas of the town had snow still on the ground Tuesday morning.

Angier reported two-tenths of an inch of snow which fell until approximately 7 p.m. Mr. Franklin did not have snowfall reports for the Dunn or Erwin areas, but said approximately three-tenths of an inch fell in the Fayetteville area.

Harnett County Schools students attended class on a delayed schedule Tuesday.

Johnston County Public Schools were closed Tuesday. Sampson County Schools were on a regular schedule Tuesday.

