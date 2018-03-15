Midway Soccer Shuts Out Hobbton

The Midway Raiders soccer team lead 4-0 at halftime, led by senior standout and Catawba College commit Kasey McLamb. McLamb earned her third goal — and the hat trick — with 7:10 remaining in the first half.

On her third goal, the Valedictorian candidate, collected a loose ball just past midfield and dribbled around three defenders before driving a low ball into the mid-left corner of the netting.

The Raiders ended the game with 5 goals and held Hobbton scoreless throughout. Their next game is tomorrow at home at 6 p.m. against Wallace Rose Hill.

