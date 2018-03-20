Midway, Triton Soccer Reaching Mid-Season Form

Midway Raiders

A good old-fashioneded Sampson County shutout took place Thursday night in Spivey’s Corner, where the Midway Lady Raiders soccer club defended their home turf against Hobbton.

The score was 5-0 at the closing buzzer, and, by then area soccer standout Kasey McLamb was on the bench. She had four goals in the match.

Sophomore striker Ashley Gibson scored the only other goal of the game after being called up Thursday from JV.

Midway had lost consecutive games to Triton (2-0) and Spring Creek (4-2). “It was a good win, coming off two losses,” Raiders head coach Trey Apperson said. “We needed to get back on the right track.”

In his eighth season as head soccer coach, Apperson has had some talented teams over the years and said this year’s team may still be “finding their way.”

Last week, playing three games in as many days Midway was still feeling out their lineup. Apperson was impressed with the tenacity of which Hobbton played them, for the entire game. “Hobbton played us hard for 80 minutes,” he said, “We were able to move some people around, get a look at different positions and try to find some chemistry.”

After a fast start to the season, two-season altering injuries and a handful of “nicks, bangs, bruises and strains,” the eighthyear head coach said right now his team is made up of “interchangeable parts.

“(Injuries are) keeping a handful of players from being 100 percent,” he said. “But they are giving 100 percent and that’s good.”

Due to the bumps and scrapes accumulated over their six games this season, and Hobbton’s resilience in the loss, Midway was able to give playing time to girls who might not have normally seen the field yet.

“We’ve been searching for more strength through the center of the field,” Apperson said, “and we saw some girls who may be able to help us through the middle of the season.” The Lady Raiders also won Friday’s home game, 7-2, over Wallace Rose Hill.

Triton Hawks

The Triton Lady Hawks soccer team overcame a sluggish start to win their conference opener against Western Harnett Friday night, 5-2.

After giving up an early goal, just three minutes into the game, the Hawks finally tied it up with six minutes to go in the first half. Kiana McNeill followed Ana-Beth Brewer’s shot off the crossbar for the score.

Western Harnett scored again two minutes later and took the halftime lead, 2-1. Brewer tied the game 17 minutes into the second half, on a nice finish from an assist by Daughtry Williams. Skylar Cranston then finished a great corner kick from Billie-Kate Pope to take a 3-2 lead. Kiana McNeil struck again to put Triton up 4-2. All of the three final goals came within five minutes of each other.

Brewer finished cleanly again with eight minutes to go in the game to seal the 5-2 victory.

Kaitlyn Ahl handled goalkeeping duties in the first half before having to come out at halftime with an injured hand. Laura Castro took over and had herself a second-half shutout.

“I told the girls after the game that we made enough mistakes in the first half to deserve a loss, but we played hard enough in the second half to deserve the win,” Triton head soccer coach Brian Foster said.

