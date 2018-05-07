Midway Wins Conference, Regional Titles

Last month, the Midway High School Raiders golf team won the East Central 2A Conference championship and later the 2A Mid East title, on April 30.

Sophomore Logan Patrick was named East Central Golfer of the Year, and three of his teammates earned all-conference recognition. They are: Andrew Eldridge, Trey Pope and Jordan Sullivan.

Midway shot a collective 331 at regionals, low enough for first place. Clinton and Randleman came in second with scores of 331 and 339, respectively.

Logan Patrick shot a 43 on the first day at Land-O-Lakes Country Club. His first-day score was higher, due to shooting a 9 on one hole. But, Logan came back to storm through the Whiteville course on day two, shooting a 33, the lowest round of the field. He tied for third place overall.

Fellow Raider Andrew Eldridge shot a 43 and a 41, for an overall score of 84 and a ninth-place finish.

Midway moves on to the 2A State Championship, with Logan teeing off this morning at 8 a.m. at Whispering Pines Country Club. Trey Pope tees off at 8:09, Andre Eldridge at 8:18, Jordan Sullivan at 8:27 and Matthew Faircloth at 8:36.

Triton

In the 3A Men’s Golf Championship, at Longleaf Country Club, Triton’s Regional Medalist Cam Brown tees off at 9:50 a.m. from Hole No. 1.

Hobbton

In the 1A Men’s Golf Championship, at Foxfire, Hobbton’s Clary Award Winning athlete Ty Messer tees off 11:18 at from Hole No. 1.

—Shaun Savarese

