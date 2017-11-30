Mildred D. Baggett, 82

Mildred Joyce Draughon Baggett, 82, of Godwin died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

She was born Dec. 24, 1934, in Sampson County, daughter of the late James Earl and Mildred Maedee Tew Draughon. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Elaine Baggett.

Mrs. Baggett was a 1953 graduate of Clement High School, a lifelong member of Baptist Chapel Church, where she was a member of the Silver Bells, and had worked at Belk in Dunn and Charlotte.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Baptist Chapel Church with the Rev. Joey Cantrell, the Rev. Alan Roberts and Johnnie Draughon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Howard O. “Billy” Baggett; son, Dwayne Baggett (Paula Sue Truesdale) of Godwin; daughter, Wendy B. Williams and husband Doug of Dunn; granddaughters, Allison Williams Huhmann and husband Troy, April Williams Crumpler and husband Garry; and great-grandchildren, Blake and Charleigh Huhmann and Rhiannon Crumpler.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn and at other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Baptist Chapel Church, 2256 Baptist Chapel Road, Autryville, NC 28318.

