Mildred S. Phelps, 90

Mildred S. Phelps, age 90, a longtime resident of Lillington passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 8, 2018. Mildred was a native of Harnett County and was born Nov. 29, 1927, to Rother “Rock” and Bessie Willis Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Nazeck. Though several siblings relocated to different parts of the country, she was always very close to her family.

Her career included several years at Carolina Power & Light (now Duke Energy) in Raleigh, and 25 years at Southern National Bank (now BB& T) in Lillington. She retired in 1989.

She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and served as treasurer there for 15 years. She held many positions with the local Eastern Star chapter, Including Worthy Matron.

She was a devoted and much-loved Mother and Grandmother who loved spending time with her family and many friends of the Lillington community. She was an excellent cook and hostess; everyone looked forward to meals at Mildred’s. The best part of family birthdays was her “Official Phelps Birthday Cake!” Mildred truly enjoyed life; seeing new places and meeting new friends, but her “passion” was dancing. She loved music and loved dancing with her friends at the local area dances on Saturday nights.

Funeral services were conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Chapel with John Stone officiating. The family received friends from 2 to 2:45 prior to the service at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Harnett Memorial Park, Lillington.

Survivors include her son, Robert “Bob” Phelps of Lillington; daughter, Joyce Phelps Stephens of Cary; grandson, Robbie Phelps; granddaughter, Brittany Phelps Conrad and husband Marshall; sisters, Rosalie Ferrell and Joyce Harmon; brothers, R.M. Stone and John Stone; and longtime friend, Ralph Yarborough.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-PhillipsFuneral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.

Mildred S. Phelps

Comment

comments