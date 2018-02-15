Miller Celebrates 90th Birthday

T.C. Miller celebrated his 90th birthday on Feb. 3 at Western Sizzlin’ with a party hosted by his children, Phyllis Porter and Terry Miller. Mr. Miller’s birthday is Feb. 4. There were 85 family members and friends in attendance.

There was a table displaying a variety of pictures of years past. Refreshments included a tree of life birthday cake that featured Mr. Miller’s birth year, marriage and retirement date. On the branches of the tree were the names of both his children, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one greatgreat- granddaughter. Mr. Miller was married to the late Mildred Parrish Miller for over 69 years. He retired from Durham Life Insurance in 1990.

Mr. Miller’s grandsons — Rodney Eason and Zack Johnson, who are both firefighters — lit a cake with 90 candles and handed Mr. Miller a fire extinguisher as a special laugh.

After the cake was served, guests reminisced with memories of Mr. Miller from years ago.

It was a special day as all five generations were in attendance.

T.C. Miller

