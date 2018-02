Minnie Lee Tevepaugh Jones, 85, of 2315 N.C. 242, Benson, formerly of Dunn, died Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at Liberty Commons Rehabilitation Center in Benson.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Polly Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

Minnie Lee Tevepaugh Jones

Comment

comments