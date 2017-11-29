MIRACLE LEAGUE COMPLETES SEASON

The Miracle League completed its second season last week at the Nathan Harris Athletic Complex at Tyler Park. Players got trophies and gloves when play ended. The gloves were donated by the Carolina Bagboys 12-and-under travel baseball team, which had won the gloves at a recent tournament.

Ethan Gonzalez (center) is happy with his trophy for playing in the Miracle League. From left are Homer, the league mascot; Gabe Dapuyen of the Carolina Bagboys, Gonzalez, Jalen Evans of the Bagboys and Billy Roach, Dunn athletic director.

Daily Record Photos/Al Myatt

Dunn Recreation Director Brian McNeill (in jacket) helps Adam Gardner (right) get ready to hit at Phillip Alan Fusco II Miracle Field on the final night of the season.

Members of the Southeastern Carolina girls 14-and-under travel softball team help leadoff hitter Adam Harris get ready at the plate.

