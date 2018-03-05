‘Mr. Popper’s Penguins’Will Be In Harnett County Schools

The Children’s Theatre of Charlotte will tour several Harnett County Schools today through Wednesday.

This year the dynamic traveling troupe will present “Mr. Popper’s Penguins.” The program is sponsored by the Harnett County Arts Council, N.C. Arts Council and the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.

Today at 9:30 a.m.

Erwin Elementary 301 So. 10th St., Erwin Performance area: Auditorium Today at 1:30 p.m.

Boone Trail Elementary 1425 Adcock Road, Lillington Performance area: Gymnasium Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Benhaven Elementary 2815 Olivia Road, Sanford Performance area: Auditorium Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Johnsonville Elementary 18495 N.C. 27 West, Cameron Performance area: Gymnasium Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

LaFayette Elementary 108 LaFayette School Road, Fuquay-Varina Performance area: Gymnasium Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Lillington-Shawtown Elementary 855 Old U.S. 421, Lillington Performance area: Multipurpose room

