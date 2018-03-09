Mudcats To Host National Anthem Tryouts Tomorrow

The Carolina Mudcats will hold open tryouts for National Anthem singers from 10 a.m. until noon tomorrow at Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. on the Highway 264, third base side of the stadium. Auditions will be held on a first-come, first-served basis.

All singers, including solo acts or groups, wishing to perform the National Anthem at Five County Stadium before a game this season must audition at this tryout event. Those who have performed the “Star Spangled Banner” in previous years at a Mudcats game are also encouraged to audition again.

All auditions must be performed a cappella and on the field at Five County Stadium. There is no age requirement.

All performers with any further questions regarding this event are encouraged to call the Mudcats front office at (919) 269-CATS (2287), or email Cassie Tomasello at ctomasello@carolinamudcats.com.

Carolina’s new season officially begins on Thursday, April 5 with Opening Night 2018 versus the Winston-Salem Dash at Five County Stadium.

