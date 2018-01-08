Myrtle Alease Register, 81

Myrtle Alease Register, 81, of Roseboro died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Beatrice Barefoot; her husband, Atlas M. Register; and brothers, James C. Barefoot, Charles G. Barefoot and Wade Lee Barefoot.

Funeral services were held 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Calvary Tabernacle PFWB Church by the Rev. Eddie McKeel. Interment was at the church cemetery.

Survivors include a daughter, Pandora R. Tyndall and husband Jimmy Ray of Roseboro; a son, Ray M. Register and wife Nancy of Limestone, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Jeremy Tyndall, Joshua Register and Andy Register.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Tabernacle PFWB Church Building Fund, 6570 High House Road, Salemburg, NC 28385.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

