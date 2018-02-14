Myrtle L. Norris, 89

Myrtle Lee Norris, 89, of Dunn died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Bettie Parker; and her husband, Roy Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Erwin. Interment will be at Devotional Gardens.

Survivors include sons, Wayne “Dwight” Johnson and wife Linda of Erwin, and John Wesley Johnson of Dunn; grandchildren, Dwight Johnson, Bryan Johnson, Stephen Johnson, David Johnson, Rebecca Herrera and Timothy Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Addie P. Moses of Durham.

Visitation will be Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

