Myrtle R. Lee, 99, formerly of Benson, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Mckoy Lee; grandson, Brian Lee; and parents, George and Genitha Register.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Benson, with the Revs. Ken Pritchard and John Harper officiating. Interment will be at Lees Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Four Oaks. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Survivors include her daughter, Glenda L. Tart of Fayetteville; sons, Larry W. Lee and wife Gaynelle of Eastover and Jimmy Ray Lee and wife Marilyn of Garner; grandchildren, Steve Tart, Mike Tart, Derek Lee, Candice Green and Anna Lee; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Tart, Rachel Tart, Walton Green, Nola Green and Dusten Lee.

Memorials may be made to Lees Chapel Advent Christian Church or to the Benson Rescue.

