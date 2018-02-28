N.C. Community Foundation Announces Scholarship Availability

The North Carolina Community Foundation announces the opening of scholarship season, according to Leslie Ann Jackson, NCCF director of grants and scholarships.

NCCF administers more than 150 scholarships for students throughout the state. Eligibility criteria and deadlines are specific and vary widely by scholarship and location. Deadlines typically range from March to May. To determine if you or your student qualifies, visit NCCF’s website atnccommunityfoundation. org/scholarships.

Ms. Jackson said that scholarships provide a good opportunity for North Carolina students to further their educations. “Our aim is to raise awareness throughout the state about opportunities offered through scholarships held with the North Carolina Community Foundation,” she said. “We’re honored to steward these scholarships on behalf of our fundholders who are investing in the futures of these North Carolinians.”

She noted that there are also some opportunities for adults to further their educations.

