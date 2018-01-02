N. Woodrow Whitman, 98, of 318 E. Harnett St., Benson, died Saturday Dec. 30, 2017, at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh.

Mr. Whitman was born Nov. 15, 1919, in Johnston County to the late Joe and Dilcy Norris Whitman. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ithel Mae Webb Whitman. Mr. Whitman cleaned carpets and was the cleaning person for many local businesses. He was a member of Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. today at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be the Rev. Joe Brown and Dr. Don Cashwell. Burial will follow in Banner Chapel Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his daughter, Shirley Hudson and husband Ray of Raleigh; son, Bobby Whitman and wife Leslie of Garner; grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Amy McLamb and Lisa and Michael Hocutt; great-grandchildren, Davis McLamb and Tyler Hocutt; brother, Sherwood “Bill” Whitman of Carrboro; and sister, Claudia W. Cannon of Durham.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. today prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be made to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

