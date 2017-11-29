Nancy Eliason Bluebird Trail Topic For Program

A pedestrian died in Lillington Wednesday after being struck by a log truck in one of the county’s busiest intersections.

According to Lillington Police Chief Frank Powers, Joyce Corso, 75, of Ocala Fla. was hit by an unloaded log truck at the intersection of Front and Main Streets in Lillington. The accident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. and caused significant traffic delays.

Chief Powers said the driver of the truck, Elias Gonzalez, Jr., 22, of Clinton faces charges in the case. He is charged with failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

A total of four major state and national roads intersect at the intersection creating a traffic flow of thousands of cars each day.

