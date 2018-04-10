NASCAR Champ Bobby Labonte To Race For NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Title

.

First American

NASCAR champion to compete full time in the international series.

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is about to get some American flavor.

Bobby Labonte, the first driver to win championships in two different NASCAR national series, will compete full time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2018 in hopes of adding an international title to his Hall of Fameworthy career. Labonte will drive the No. 18 Yacco Toyota for RDV Competition.

“Joining the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is a great opportunity,” said Bobby Labonte. “At the Brands Hatch race last year, I was definitely impressed by the competitiveness of the series. The testing we did with Fredric Gabillon last fall and putting this together with Franck Violas and the RDV team gives me a great advantage. Having the opportunity to represent Yacco as a sponsor on a global level just adds to the excitement, and I look forward to all the growth and new opportunities this could bring.”

The NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee made history when he became the first American NASCAR champion to compete in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, in 2017. He completed a spectacular comeback at Brands Hatch (United Kingdom) to notch a 10th-place finish in his series debut.

Labonte’s racing experience and success will continue to boost the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, which has grown into one of the most exciting racing series in Europe.

“Bobby Labonte is one of the greatest champions in NASCAR history, and his participation in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is a huge win for fans and competitors alike,” said Jim Cassidy, NASCAR senior vice president and chief international officer. “Labonte’s fulltime involvement gives American fans an even stronger connection to the series, while offering our European fans a close look at one of NASCAR’s greats.”

Labonte joins forces with twotime championship runner-up Frederic Gabillon and rising star Ulysse Delsaux for the French title-contending RDV Competition team.

A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, Labonte is one of the most decorated drivers in NASCAR history. He is one of four drivers to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (2000) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (1991). He won 21 races at NASCAR’s highest level, including three crown jewel races — the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. He is one of 29 drivers to win a race in all three NASCAR national series.

The most anticipated season in NASCAR Whelen Euro Series history kicks off April 14-15 in Valencia, Spain, with four sprint races on the 4-kilometer Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The races will stream live on FansChoice.tv starting at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Comment

comments