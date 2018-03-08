New Apartments Available In Coats

Coats has just gotten another place for families to live. Thanks to the efforts of town officials and developer Frankie Pendergraph and her company, McKinley Place Apartments opened officially Friday. The complex is income restricted and features two- and three-bedroom units. The location was developed to provide affordable housing options for low to middle income families and individuals. Following several speakers, including state Rep. David Lewis, the ribbon was cut to showcase the complex. Above, Ms. Pendergraph cuts the ribbon as several town and state officials pose for a photo. The complex is located at 81 N. Johnsn St., directly behind Carlie C's IGA.

