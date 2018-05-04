New Home, New Yard; Get Some Help

By KATHLEEN HALM

Master Gardener Volunteer

Now that you have spent the winter unpacking your moving boxes and have settled into your new home, many of you are turning your attention to your new yard. Take some time to walk around the yard and take note of the things you like about the yard and the things you want to change.

Get familiar with every nook and cranny and inspect every plant individually. You may want to start a garden journal where you can make notes and observations. (https://content. ces.ncsu.edu/extension-gardener- handbook/appendix-a-garden- journaling) Take photos of the garden and yard in its current condition so you can track the progress you make over time. Some things to look for and take note of are the sun exposure in all areas of your property and how it changes in each season. Pay attention to each plant and note if it is doing well or if it looks sickly. Notice the wet and dry areas in the yard and if you have any plants that are particularly overgrown and need to be pruned or removed.

It may be useful to keep track of your weather conditions and take note of rainfall, average monthly temperatures, humidity and day length. Note when plants bloom so that you can begin to add plants that bloom at different times for constant color.

New homeowners often find they have many plants they cannot identify. There are many resources available online to assist you with plant identification. You may also call your local N.C. State Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Phone Line to help with identification. It is best to wait until the plant has mature leaves and flowers until you try to identify the plant.

If you are interested in having a Master Gardener volunteer assist with the plant ID, please take several photos and include close-up photos of leaves and flowers. Photos can be attached to an email and sent to mastergardener@harnett. org.

Take advantage of the soil testing service at your local Cooperative Extension office and pick up a soil testing kit at 126 Alexander Drive in Lillington. There is a nominal fee of $4 December to March and from April through November the test is completely free! A soil test is a great place to start to get an understanding of your lawn and garden. The kit will provide specific instructions on how to take a proper soil test.

If you are going to be testing multiple areas in your yard (e.g. shrubs, herbs, flowers, vegetables) you may find it most educational to take a sample from each area. You will need to pick up multiple soil test boxes for each area you want to sample. After you have received the results of your soil test, you will receive a report outlining the test findings.

The soil test will provide useful information including the pH of your soil and fertilizer recommendations. Most soils will benefit from the addition of compost. Compost can be purchased in a number of locations and you can make your own with garden waste, vegetable waste and paper waste. See this link for further information on composting and how to start your own compost pile. https:// composting.ces.ncsu.edu/homecomposting/ Always remember the saying “right plant, right place” when you are thinking about your garden and yard. Make sure to choose plants that will thrive in the conditions that you have in your own yard. You will have much more success and fewer pests and diseases if the plants are happy and healthy.

If you have questions about gardening in Harnett County, give the Master Gardener Volunteer phone line a call at 910893-7530. We are here to help you with all of your gardening questions!

