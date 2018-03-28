New Homicide Family Support Group Forms In Johnston

The Johnston County District Attorney’s office has announced a new support group to help homicide victims’ families.

According to a press release from her office, District 11B District Attorney Susan Doyle announced the group recently formed and says its common goal is to make sure families of homicide victims and other violent crimes have the resources they need to recover.

The group is called Hope & Encouragement After Loss (HEAL) and can provide many benefits to a family member or friend of someone who has been a victim of violent crime.

The program will offer families support, attempt to answer questions or even find common ground with others in the same or similar situations.

“I am truly grateful that my office can provide this valuable service to family members and friends of homicide victims,” Ms. Doyle said. “No matter where you are in your healing process, HEAL can help you better cope with these devastating life events by coming together with others who share the same experiences.”

The group will meet every third Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 3rd St. in Smithfield.

For more information regarding the group, call Lisa Boyd or Amber Pittman in the District Attorney’s Office at 919-209-5520.

—Rick Curl

