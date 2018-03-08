New Management, New Staff At Lillington Dealership

. Chamber hosts grand reopening.

Lillington’s Precision Ford has gained a reputation of providing quality new and used vehicles, as well as service, during the business’ time in Lillington. That is something a new staff, who introduced themselves to the public at an earlier event, recognizes and hopes to continue as the business grows and serves the community.

The Lillington Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at Precision Ford, not because it is opening for the first time, but instead to mark the beginning of a new era at the store. Friends, family members and staff members were joined by members of the public at the event.

Though the business is still owned by the Nunn family, as it has been much of the time it has operated in the county seat, there are many new staff members now in place. Leading the new team is the store’s general manager, Jay Jaynes.

Mr. Jaynes said the community has welcomed him and his staff. That includes the local government. The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office began purchasing cars from the business which pleased store staff members.

“That really helped us,” Mr. Jaynes said. “We appreciate what the community has done to help us.”

Though the management staff has changed, the Nunn family remains as the owners of the dealership. Harold Nunn was part of last month’s celebration.

Customers have a large assortment of both new and used cars to select from at the dealership. Service for most makes and models is available at the business.

Lillington Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil Addison spoke at the ribbon cutting. He noted the immediate contributions the staff at Precision Ford has made.

“They jumped right in and have gotten involved in the time they have been here,” Mr. Addison said. “That shows they want to support the community.”

Though centered in Lillington, the business draws customers from throughout the region, including from Fuquay-Varina, Sanford, Fayetteville and Raleigh.

The staff members at Precision Ford recently cut the ribbon to mark the grand reopening of the businss. Many staff members were recently hired. Supporters of the company are shown in rear as staff members cut the ribbon. From left are Andy Means, Jay Jaynes, Cindy Jaynes, Deborah Jean Nunn, Harold Nunn and Ronna Wilson. The business is located on Main Street in Lillington near McKinney Parkway.

