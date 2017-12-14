New Vet Office In Lillington Celebrates Opening

A ribbon cutting was held in Lillington to mark the opening of the Buies Creek Veterinary Clinic. Shown holding the ribbon are with friends and fellow chamber members, from left, Courtney Roscoe, Danielle Eldridge, Kristie Harrington with the Lillington Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Ken Rhea, Lillington Town Manager Joseph Jeffries, Margaret Joyner, Leah White and Laura Long.The business is located on Main Street in the shopping center across from Wendy’s. Dr. Rhea opened his new practice after previously practicing in Dunn.

