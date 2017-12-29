New Year’s Day Closings

Here is a list of local closings related to New Year’s Day, which is Monday.

• Most local government offices, including the federal, state, county and municipal, are closed for the New Year’s Day holiday. There will be no mail service and all post offices will be closed.

• Republic Services will run one day behind throughout the holiday week, beginning with services scheduled for Monday.

• Waste Industries collection will be delayed by one day with Friday, Jan. 5 being collected on Saturday, Jan. 6.

• All Harnett and Johnston County landfills and convenience sites will be closed on Monday. They will resume regularly scheduled hours on Tuesday morning. Convenience sites in Newton Grove and Spivey’s Corner will be open.

• Most area banks and State Employees’ Credit Union branch locations will be closed Monday.

• The Harnett County Public Library in Lillington will be closed Saturday and Monday for the holiday. Libraries in Angier, Coats, Dunn, Erwin, Boone Trail and Anderson Creek will be closed Monday.

• ABC stores in Lillington, Angier, Newton Grove, Benson and Dunn will be closed Monday.

