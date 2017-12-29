New Year’s Meal, A Healthy Resolution!

The new year is a symbol of renewal and can be a time to prepare for new beginnings. One thing many have in common is the belief that eating certain foods on New Year’s will bring good luck and prosperity. Many Harnett County families will eat traditional dishes and special foods that by tradition are supposed to bring them good luck. For many the traditional meal will include collards, black-eyed peas and pork.

Dark green, leafy vegetables are great sources of nutrition. The dark greens supply a significant amount of folate, a B vitamin that promotes heart health. Collard greens are a member of the cabbage family. Collards have many nutritional benefits, they are fat free, cholesterol free, very low sodium, according to public health officials with the Harnett County Health Department. They also contain high levels of fiber, iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium. A half cup has approximately 25 calories. Health officials remind residents not to undo all the nutritional benefits of eating leafy green, vegetables by cooking them with large amount of fat and salt.

Dried beans or legumes are inexpensive and healthy. They are available in dry, canned and frozen forms. Most beans including black-eyed pears are a rich source of iron. Black-eyed peas are low in fat and sodium, saturated fat free, cholesterol free an excellent source of vitamin B1 and a good source of fiber, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc. One cup of dry beans has about 16 grams of protein.

Pork is another popular New Year’s tradition. If including pork is part of your New Year’s meal, consider lean pork tenderloin for the holiday meal instead of fattier or saltier options. Just by choosing a leaner cut of pork you can cut the fat in half and trim back on saturated fat, cholesterol and calories.

Pork must be adequately cooked to eliminate disease-causing parasites and bacteria that may be present. Health officials encourages the use of a food thermometer to ensure that meat reach a safe, minimum internal temperature. You cannot tell whether meat is safely cooked by looking at it.

Pork can be enjoyed when cooked to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit as measured with a food thermometer before removing meat from the heat source. The Harnett County Department of Public Health reminds families to prepare food safely, wash hands and surfaces often, avoid cross-contamination, cook foods to proper temperatures and refrigerator promptly.

For more information, contact the Harnett County Health Department at (910) 893-7550 or log onto the health department’s web site located at www.harnett.org/ health.

Comment

comments