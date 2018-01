Due to the inclement weather, Anderson Creek Christian Center’s New Year’s Revival has been rescheduled to Feb. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. The speaker will be Pastor Tim Rogers from Blytheville, Ark. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The church is located at 1680 Will Lucas Road, Linden. The pastor is Elder Angela Blue. For more information, call the church secretary at (910) 497-4350.

