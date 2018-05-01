Nicholas S. Ramsey, 22

Nicholas Shawn Ramsey, 22, of Broadway died Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.

He was born Sept. 5, 1995, son of Bradley Shawn Ramsey and Melinda Herring Howard. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert G. Rollins. He was a graduate of Lee County High School, Class of 2013, was a member of Baptist Chapel Church and enjoyed fishing and playing disc golf.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday at Baptist Chapel Church with Pastor Shane Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Baptist Chapel Church Cemetery.

Survivors include his mother, Melinda H. Howard and his stepfather, Martin Howard of Broadway; his father, Bradley Ramsey of Louisiana; sisters, Logan Cuevas and husband Kenneth of Broadway, Kennady Ramsey of Virginia; brothers, Collin and Bailey Howard of Sanford; and grandparents, Lillian Rollins of Broadway, Mike Ramsey of Sanford, Nancy Brown of Louisiana, Clara and Tillman Howard of Sanford.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Baptist Chapel Church sanctuary.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.

Comment

comments