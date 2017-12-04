Night Of Firsts As Hawks Visit South

Triton Girls Get First Win, SJ Boys Take First Loss

By AL MYATT

Sports Editor

South Johnston hosted Triton in basketball on Friday night and although the neighboring rivals are no longer in the same conference, the matchups showed no decline in terms of intensity.

The Lady Hawks managed a 46-44 victory in a battle of previously-winless teams before the Triton boys triumphed 62-49 to deal the Trojans their first loss.

“Great atmosphere,” said Triton varsity boys coach T.J. Morrison. “They always play tough. I challenged my guys a little bit the second quarter and I think they responded well. That’s kind of when things changed a little bit.

“I won’t say we took control, but it was a much better game after that.”

The South boys (4-1) led 13-6 with 6:36 left in the first half before Triton embarked on a 14-0 run. The Trojans took a full timeout with 5:22 showing on the scoreboard with a 13-10 lead and an official had 6:48 put on the clock when there was uncertainty about the time remaining.

The Hawks went ahead to stay at 14-13 with 6:02 left after the erroneous adjustment as Shiquan Cox scored with Chrishaun Henry assisting. Triton expanded the margin to 28-17 at halftime.

The biggest lead for the Hawks was 33-17 in the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Tre Williams. It was the only made attempt in 13 shots from behind the arc for the visitors. Triton took a 37-25 advantage into the final period.

South pulled within 49-43 on a hoop by C.J. Ray before the Hawks called time with 2:33 to go and responded with a 5-0 run.

Cox had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Triton (4-2). Maurice Williams had 14 points for the Hawks. Kalil Hodges finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Williams had nine points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Christion Green totaled seven points and three steals. Latrell McDougald contributed three points, three assists and three steals. Henry added two points and five rebounds.

Triton takes a three-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s trip to Fike.

“We’ve got a lot of potential, but we’re trying to bring it out,” Morrison said. “I told the guys, ‘You don’t have a lot of three-game weeks in a season, but if you can pull out three games in a week, that’s a big week, a strong week. I’d like to think we got better and grew up.”

The Trojans were led by 15 points from JaQuan Smith and 12 from Jacob Thornton. Markayle Mc-Clain, Colby Norris and Ray added six points each for the Trojans, who travel to Rosewood on Tuesday night.

Jackson Raynor scored four points in the loss.

“Good crowd,” said South coach Brody Massengill. “Everybody was into it. They were physical. That’s the way they play. T.J. does a good job every single year. … I just thought they were a little more physical than us. They got on the glass, especially in the second half. Transition points hurt us. I didn’t think we shot the ball very well either. Free throws have been something all year that have kind of hurt us. Five of 15 ain’t going to get it done against a team like that.

“We’ve just got to keep getting better. We’re relying on a lot of young guys. … Playing a game like that is a good thing for us.”

South hosts Western Harnett on Wednesday night and goes to Triton on Friday night.

Triton led the girls game 25-16 at the half, but needed two free throws by Allure Smith with 46.3 seconds left to go ahead, 45-43.

Kelly Dorman hit the second of two from the line with 30.5 seconds to go to bring the Lady Trojans (0-5) within 45-44.

Alexis Howard made the first of two foul shots with 13.1 seconds remaining for the final margin.

South appeared to go in front with a 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds to go but the basket was nullified as the Trojans had called time before the shot.

Steal Ends Girls Game

South’s last chance came on an inbounds pass from its offensive baseline with 1.6 seconds left, but it was stolen by freshman Anastasia McDonald of the Lady Hawks.

Triton coach Keith Howard had seen progress in a 61-45 home loss to Midway two nights earlier.

“We took another step forward,” Howard said. “We started off very well, doing exactly what we wanted to do on defense. Defense is what we strive on.

“We kind of slipped a little bit in the second and third quarter, but at the end of the game, they played hard. They deserved this win.”

Smith led the Lady Hawks (1-5) with 11 points. Howard and McDonald had seven points apiece. Kathryn Elliott scored six. Zoie Starling netted five and Hannah Jackson tallied two for Triton.

“We started off a little sluggish, had a lot of turnovers,” said first-year South girls coach Latissa Hampton. “Our defense brought us back. We came out the second half with our defense more intense. The girls played hard tonight.”

The Lady Trojans were paced by 14 points from Kaylee Creech. Dorman scored 11. Savannah Parker had eight points.

Above, Anastasia McDonald (10) had a game-ending steal for the Triton girls. At right, Christion Green draws a charge for the Triton boys.

Daily Record Photos/Paul Burgett

