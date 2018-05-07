No Area Tennis Players Qualify For State Championship

Despite sending six tennis players to the regional championship in Burlington, no Triton, Harnett Central nor Overhills athletes were automatically qualified to compete in the state championship on May 11-12.

Triton sent a doubles team and a singles competitor to Burlington Tennis Center Friday. Neither advanced to states after facing off with the talents of Chapel Hill.

“They played their best,” Triton head tennis coach Jacob Fipps said. The Mid East regional singles state qualifiers are as follows: Nathan Lieberman of Terry Sanford, Dennis Perumov of Chapel Hill, Graeme Zimmerman of East Chapel Hill and Joseph McPherson of Eastern Alamance. The Mid East regional doubles qualifiers are: Eric Zhang and Kyle Miller of Northern Guilford, Will Hart and Sean Melia of Union Pines, Patrick Dayton and Ethan Botts of Chapel Hill and Alex Kasari and Andrew Zahran of Terry Sanford.

The 3A East Region includes South Johnston. The Trojans ended their season on a fivegame win streak, tying for second in the Greater Neuse 3A Conference with West Johnston. The Trojans fell to the West Johnston in the tie-breaker match last Friday and therefore did not qualify for the state playoff.

South Johnston’s singles competitor Aaron Peedin was eliminated in the first round of the regional championship. “There were a lot of great players there,” said South Johnston varsity tennis coach Matthew Adams.

— Shaun Savarese



