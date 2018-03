Nominations Open For 2018 North Carolina Awards

RALEIGH — Nominations are being accepted for the 2018 North Carolina Award, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the state. The nominations are open now through April 15.

Created by the General Assembly in 1961, and administered by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the award recognizes “notable accomplishments by North Carolina citizens” in the fields of literature, science, fine arts and public service.

Award nominations may be submitted by anyone and must include a completed nomination form, cover letter, three letters of support and the nominee’s biography or resume. Additional letters of support and examples of the nominee’s work will also be accepted.

Applications may be submitted online or materials can be sent to the North Carolina Awards Committee, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, 4601 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-4600.

The North Carolina Awards Committee will review the nominations and make its selections this summer. The recipients will be honored during ceremonies in Raleigh later this year. Past award recipients have included some of the country’s most distinguished artists, poets, writers, performers, journalists, scientists and public servants.

Among previous award recipients are Gertrude Elion, John Hope Franklin, Ira David Wood, Hugh McColl, Ann Goodnight and other noteworthy North Carolinians.

To receive forms by mail or by e-mail, contact Jennifer.fontes@ ncdcr.gov or call 919-8077256.

